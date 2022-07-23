For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
3. CCl4
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
3. CCl4
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
2. HCN
According to the potential map for the ammonium ion <IMAGE>, which atom has the greatest electron density?
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
4. H2CO3
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
a. CH3O-
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
c. H2CO