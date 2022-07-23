Textbook Question
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
i. H3O+
j. H2C═O
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What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
i. H3O+
j. H2C═O
Draw the condensed structure of a compound that contains only carbon and hydrogen atoms and that has
a. three sp3 hybridized carbons.
b. one sp3 hybridized carbon and two sp2 hybridized carbons.
c. two sp3 hybridized carbons and two sp hybridized carbons.
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
d. NH2O−
Rank the bonds from most polar to least polar.
b. C—Cl, C—I, C—Br
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
c. -CH3
d. ⋅CH3
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. HNO2