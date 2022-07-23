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Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)Problem 30
Chapter 2, Problem 30

Put a number in each of the blanks:
a. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp3 orbitals.
b. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp2 orbitals.
c. ___ s orbital and ___ p orbitals form ____ sp orbitals.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of hybridization. Hybridization is the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that are degenerate (of equal energy) and suitable for bonding. The type of hybridization depends on the number of atomic orbitals involved.
Step 2: For sp3 hybridization, one s orbital and three p orbitals combine to form four sp3 hybrid orbitals. This is typically seen in tetrahedral geometries, such as in methane (CH₄).
Step 3: For sp2 hybridization, one s orbital and two p orbitals combine to form three sp2 hybrid orbitals. This is commonly observed in trigonal planar geometries, such as in ethene (C₂H₄).
Step 4: For sp hybridization, one s orbital and one p orbital combine to form two sp hybrid orbitals. This is characteristic of linear geometries, such as in acetylene (C₂H₂).
Step 5: Fill in the blanks based on the above information: (a) 1 s orbital and 3 p orbitals form 4 sp3 orbitals, (b) 1 s orbital and 2 p orbitals form 3 sp2 orbitals, (c) 1 s orbital and 1 p orbital form 2 sp orbitals.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of combining atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that are suitable for the pairing of electrons to form chemical bonds. In organic chemistry, hybridization explains the geometry of molecular structures, such as tetrahedral (sp3), trigonal planar (sp2), and linear (sp) arrangements.
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Orbital Types

Atomic orbitals are regions in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons. The s orbital is spherical, while p orbitals are dumbbell-shaped and oriented along the x, y, and z axes. Understanding the types of orbitals involved in hybridization is crucial for predicting molecular shapes and bond angles.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The type of hybridization determines the geometry: sp3 hybridization leads to a tetrahedral shape, sp2 results in a trigonal planar shape, and sp gives a linear shape. This geometry influences the physical and chemical properties of the molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Change the following condensed structures to Kekulé structures:

a. CH3NH(CH2)2CH3

b. (CH3)2CHCl

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Textbook Question

For each of the given species:

a. Draw its Lewis structure.

b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.

3. CCl4

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Textbook Question

Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):

c. <IMAGE>

d. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

For each of the given species:

a. Draw its Lewis structure.

b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.

2. HCN

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Textbook Question

For each of the given species:

a. Draw its Lewis structure.

b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.

1. H2CO2

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Textbook Question

Explain why a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with an sp3 orbital of carbon is stronger than a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with a p orbital of carbon.

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