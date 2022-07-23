Change the following condensed structures to Kekulé structures:
a. CH3NH(CH2)2CH3
b. (CH3)2CHCl
Change the following condensed structures to Kekulé structures:
a. CH3NH(CH2)2CH3
b. (CH3)2CHCl
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
3. CCl4
Draw condensed structures for the compounds represented by the following models (black = C, gray = H, red = O, blue = N, and green = Cl):
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d. <IMAGE>
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
2. HCN
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
1. H2CO2
Explain why a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with an sp3 orbital of carbon is stronger than a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with a p orbital of carbon.