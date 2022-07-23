Textbook Question
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
d. NH2O−
1645
views
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
d. NH2O−
Predict the approximate bond angles:
c. the C—N—H bond angle in (CH3)2NH
d. the C—N—C bond angle in (CH3)2NH
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. CH3OCH3
Rank the bonds from most polar to least polar.
d. C—H, C—C, C—N
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. HNO2
Rank the bonds from most polar to least polar.
c. H—O, H—N, H—C