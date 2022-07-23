Textbook Question
In which orbitals are the lone pairs in nicotine?
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In which orbitals are the lone pairs in nicotine?
Do the sp2 carbons and the indicated sp3 carbons lie in the same plane?
a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?
b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?
H2O H3O+ +CH3 BF3
For each of the following molecules, indicate the hybridization of each carbon and give the approximate values of all the bond angles:
d. CH2═CH—CH═CH2
For each of the following molecules, indicate the hybridization of each carbon and give the approximate values of all the bond angles:
b. CH3CH═CH2
Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:
c. (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2C(CH3)3