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Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)Problem 68
Chapter 2, Problem 68

Rank the following compounds from highest dipole moment to lowest dipole moment:

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1
Identify the molecular structure of each compound. Look for polar bonds, which are typically bonds between atoms with different electronegativities.
Determine the geometry of each molecule. The shape of the molecule will affect how the dipole moments of individual bonds add up to create a net dipole moment.
Evaluate the electronegativity differences in each bond. Larger differences in electronegativity typically result in stronger dipole moments.
Consider the symmetry of the molecule. Symmetrical molecules may have dipole moments that cancel out, resulting in a lower net dipole moment.
Rank the compounds based on the net dipole moment calculated from the above steps, from highest to lowest.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dipole Moment

The dipole moment is a measure of the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule, indicating the polarity of the bond. It is a vector quantity, represented by the product of the charge and the distance between the charges. A higher dipole moment signifies a greater polarity, which affects the compound's physical properties, such as solubility and boiling point.
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How dipole-dipole forces work.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The shape of a molecule influences how dipoles from individual bonds combine, determining the overall dipole moment. For example, symmetrical molecules may have bond dipoles that cancel out, resulting in a lower or zero net dipole moment, while asymmetrical molecules typically exhibit higher dipole moments.
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Molecular Geometry Explained.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a chemical bond. Differences in electronegativity between bonded atoms create polar bonds, contributing to the overall dipole moment of the molecule. Understanding the electronegativity values of the atoms involved helps predict the direction and magnitude of the dipole, which is essential for ranking compounds by their dipole moments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In which orbitals are the lone pairs in nicotine?

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Textbook Question

Do the sp2 carbons and the indicated sp3 carbons lie in the same plane?

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Textbook Question

a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?

b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?

H2O H3O+ +CH3 BF3

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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, indicate the hybridization of each carbon and give the approximate values of all the bond angles:

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For each of the following molecules, indicate the hybridization of each carbon and give the approximate values of all the bond angles:

b. CH3CH═CH2

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Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure for each of the following:

c. (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2C(CH3)3

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