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Ch. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 1 - Remembering General Chemistry: Electronic Structure and Bonding (Part 2)Problem 11e,f
Chapter 2, Problem 11e,f

Use the symbols δ+ and δ to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:
e. HO—Br
f. H3C—Li

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of bond polarity. Bond polarity arises due to the difference in electronegativity between two atoms in a bond. The atom with higher electronegativity attracts the shared electrons more strongly, acquiring a partial negative charge (δ−), while the less electronegative atom acquires a partial positive charge (δ+).
Step 2: Analyze the electronegativity of the atoms in the HO—Br bond. Oxygen (O) has a higher electronegativity compared to bromine (Br). Therefore, the shared electrons in the bond will be closer to the oxygen atom, making oxygen δ− and bromine δ+.
Step 3: Represent the polarity of the HO—Br bond using δ+ and δ− symbols. Place δ− on the oxygen atom and δ+ on the bromine atom to indicate the direction of electron density shift.
Step 4: Analyze the electronegativity of the atoms in the H3C—Li bond. Carbon (C) is more electronegative than lithium (Li). As a result, the shared electrons in the bond will be closer to the carbon atom, making carbon δ− and lithium δ+.
Step 5: Represent the polarity of the H3C—Li bond using δ+ and δ− symbols. Place δ− on the carbon atom and δ+ on the lithium atom to indicate the direction of electron density shift.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity of Bonds

Polarity in chemical bonds arises from the difference in electronegativity between the atoms involved. When two atoms form a bond, the atom with higher electronegativity attracts the shared electrons more strongly, resulting in a partial negative charge (δ−) on that atom and a partial positive charge (δ+) on the other. This creates a dipole moment, indicating the direction of electron density and the bond's polarity.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It varies across the periodic table, with elements like fluorine being highly electronegative. Understanding the relative electronegativities of the atoms in a bond helps predict the bond's polarity, as greater differences lead to more polar bonds.
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Dipole Moment

A dipole moment is a vector quantity that represents the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule. It is calculated as the product of the charge and the distance between the charges. In the context of polar bonds, the dipole moment points from the positive end (δ+) to the negative end (δ−), indicating the direction of the bond's polarity and influencing the molecule's overall behavior in electric fields.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the symbols δ+ and δ to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:

g. I—Cl

h. H2N—OH

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Textbook Question

Which of the following has

a. the most polar bond?

b. the least polar bond?

NaI LiBr Cl2 KCl

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Textbook Question

Use the symbols δ+ and δ to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:

c. H3C—NH2

d. H3C—Cl

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Textbook Question

After examining the potential maps for LiH, HF, and H2, answer the following questions:

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a. Which compounds are polar?

b. Why does LiH have the largest hydrogen?

c. Which compound has the hydrogen that would be most apt to attract a negatively charged molecule?

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Textbook Question

Explain why HCl has a smaller dipole moment than HF, even though the H—Cl bond is longer than the H—F bond.

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