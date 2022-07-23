Use the symbols δ+ and δ− to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:
g. I—Cl
h. H2N—OH
Use the symbols δ+ and δ− to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:
g. I—Cl
h. H2N—OH
Which of the following has
a. the most polar bond?
b. the least polar bond?
NaI LiBr Cl2 KCl
Use the symbols δ+ and δ− to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:
c. H3C—NH2
d. H3C—Cl
After examining the potential maps for LiH, HF, and H2, answer the following questions:
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a. Which compounds are polar?
b. Why does LiH have the largest hydrogen?
c. Which compound has the hydrogen that would be most apt to attract a negatively charged molecule?
Explain why HCl has a smaller dipole moment than HF, even though the H—Cl bond is longer than the H—F bond.