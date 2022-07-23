Textbook Question
Use the symbols δ+ and δ− to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:
g. I—Cl
h. H2N—OH
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Use the symbols δ+ and δ− to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:
g. I—Cl
h. H2N—OH
Use the symbols δ+ and δ− to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:
e. HO—Br
f. H3C—Li
Use the symbols δ+ and δ− to show the direction of the polarity of the indicated bond in each of the following compounds:
c. H3C—NH2
d. H3C—Cl