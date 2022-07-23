Textbook Question
Predict the approximate bond angles for
c. the H—C—N bond angle in (CH3)2NH.
d. the H—C—O bond angle in CH3OCH3
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Predict the approximate bond angles for
c. the H—C—N bond angle in (CH3)2NH.
d. the H—C—O bond angle in CH3OCH3
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
e. BF3
Which of the following molecules would you expect to have a dipole moment of zero?
d. NH3
e. H2C═CH2
f. H2C═CHBr
What is the hybridization of each of the C, N, and O atoms in the following compounds:
Which of the following molecules would you expect to have a dipole moment of zero?
g. BeCl2
h. BF3
Account for the difference in the shape and color of the potential maps for ammonia and the ammonium ion in Section 1.11.
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