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Ch. 22 - Catalysis in Organic Reactions and in Enzymatic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 22 - Catalysis in Organic Reactions and in Enzymatic ReactionsProblem 2(1)
Chapter 23, Problem 2(1)

Compare each of the mechanisms listed here with the mechanism for each of the two parts of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, indicating a. similarities. b. differences.
1. acid-catalyzed formation of a hydrate

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Step 1: Understand the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester. This reaction involves two main parts: (1) protonation of the ester carbonyl group to make it more electrophilic, followed by nucleophilic attack by water, and (2) subsequent steps leading to the formation of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. Write the general mechanism for this reaction using curved arrows to show electron movement.
Step 2: Review the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed formation of a hydrate (Section 16.9). This reaction involves the protonation of a carbonyl group (e.g., in an aldehyde or ketone), followed by nucleophilic attack by water, and subsequent deprotonation to form a geminal diol (hydrate). Write the general mechanism for this reaction as well.
Step 3: Compare the similarities between the two mechanisms. For example, both mechanisms involve the protonation of a carbonyl group to increase its electrophilicity, nucleophilic attack by water, and subsequent proton transfer steps. Highlight these shared features in the context of the two reactions.
Step 4: Identify the differences between the two mechanisms. For instance, in the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, the leaving group (alcohol) departs after nucleophilic attack, whereas in the formation of a hydrate, no leaving group is expelled. Additionally, the final products differ: a carboxylic acid and alcohol in ester hydrolysis versus a geminal diol in hydrate formation.
Step 5: Summarize the key points of comparison, emphasizing how the underlying principles of acid catalysis and nucleophilic attack are applied in both mechanisms, but the specific steps and outcomes differ due to the nature of the starting materials and intermediates.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis of Esters

Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters involves the reaction of an ester with water in the presence of an acid catalyst, typically resulting in the formation of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. The mechanism includes protonation of the carbonyl oxygen, nucleophilic attack by water, and subsequent deprotonation. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for comparing it with other acid-catalyzed reactions.
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Mechanism of Hydrate Formation

The acid-catalyzed formation of a hydrate involves the addition of water to a carbonyl compound, such as an aldehyde or ketone, facilitated by an acid. The mechanism includes protonation of the carbonyl oxygen, followed by nucleophilic attack by water, leading to the formation of a geminal diol (hydrate). Recognizing this process helps in identifying similarities and differences with ester hydrolysis.
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Comparison of Reaction Mechanisms

Comparing reaction mechanisms involves analyzing the steps and intermediates of different chemical reactions to identify common features and distinct pathways. This includes examining the role of catalysts, the nature of nucleophiles, and the stability of intermediates. Such comparisons enhance understanding of reaction dynamics and can reveal insights into reaction conditions and outcomes.
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Related Practice
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Draw the mechanism if it involves general-acid catalysis.

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Draw the mechanism for the following reaction if it involves specific-acid catalysis.

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Textbook Question

Compare each of the mechanisms listed here with the mechanism for each of the two parts of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, indicating a. similarities. b. differences.

4. acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an amide

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