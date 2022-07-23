Textbook Question
Draw the mechanism if it involves general-acid catalysis.
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Draw the mechanism if it involves general-acid catalysis.
a. Draw the mechanism for the following reaction if it involves specific-base catalysis.
Draw the mechanism for the following reaction if it involves specific-acid catalysis.
Compare each of the mechanisms listed here with the mechanism for each of the two parts of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, indicating a. similarities. b. differences.
4. acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an amide