Textbook Question
The effectiveness of a barbiturate as a sedative is related to its ability to penetrate the nonpolar membrane of a cell. Which of the following barbiturates would you expect to be the more effective sedative?
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The effectiveness of a barbiturate as a sedative is related to its ability to penetrate the nonpolar membrane of a cell. Which of the following barbiturates would you expect to be the more effective sedative?
Draw a potential-energy diagram for rotation about the C-2---C-3 bond of pentane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer.
Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
a. 3-methylpentane, viewed along the C-2---C-3 bond
Rank the following compounds from highest boiling to lowest boiling:
In which solvent would cyclohexane have the lowest solubility: 1-pentanol, diethyl ether, ethanol, or hexane?
Convert the following Newman projections to skeletal structures and name them.
a.
b.