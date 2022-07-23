Which compound is more stable: cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane or trans-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane?
Draw the more stable chair conformer of cis-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane.
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Key Concepts
Chair Conformation
Cis and Trans Isomerism
Substituent Positioning
Is each of the following a cis isomer or a trans isomer?
a,
b.
c.
For each of the following disubstituted cyclohexanes, indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers are both equatorial in one chair conformer and both axial in the other or one equatorial and one axial in each of the chair conformers:
a. cis-1,2-
b. trans-1,2-
Which has a higher percentage of the diequatorial-substituted conformer compared with the diaxialsubstituted conformer: trans-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane or cis-1-tert-butyl-3-methylcyclohexane?
For each of the following disubstituted cyclohexanes, indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers are both equatorial in one chair conformer and both axial in the other or one equatorial and one axial in each of the chair conformers:
c. cis-1,3-
d. trans-1,3-
Is each of the following a cis isomer or a trans isomer?
d.
e.
f.