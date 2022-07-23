Textbook Question
Which of the following represents a cis isomer?
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Which of the following represents a cis isomer?
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
3.
4. (CH3CH2)4C
a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?
b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?
c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?
2.
Draw a skeletal structure for an alkane that has
a. six carbons, all secondary.
b. eight carbons and only primary hydrogens.
c. seven carbons with two isopropyl groups.
Which of the following conformers of isobutyl chloride is the most stable?