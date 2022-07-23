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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 59(2)
Chapter 4, Problem 59(2)

a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?
b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?
c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?
2.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the primary carbons in the compound. Primary carbons are those attached to only one other carbon atom. Look for terminal carbons or carbons bonded to a single carbon atom.
Step 2: Count the secondary carbons in the compound. Secondary carbons are attached to two other carbon atoms. Examine the structure and locate carbons bonded to exactly two other carbons.
Step 3: Determine the tertiary carbons in the compound. Tertiary carbons are attached to three other carbon atoms. Look for carbons bonded to three other carbons in the structure.
Step 4: Analyze the structure systematically, starting from one end of the molecule and moving through each branch to ensure all carbons are accounted for.
Step 5: Summarize the counts of primary, secondary, and tertiary carbons based on the analysis of the structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Carbons

In organic chemistry, carbons are classified based on the number of other carbon atoms they are directly bonded to. A primary carbon is attached to one other carbon, a secondary carbon to two, and a tertiary carbon to three. This classification is crucial for understanding the structure and reactivity of organic compounds.
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Structural Representation of Organic Compounds

Organic compounds can be represented in various structural forms, such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. These representations help visualize the arrangement of atoms and bonds, which is essential for identifying the types of carbons present in a molecule.
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Counting Carbons in Organic Molecules

To determine the number of primary, secondary, and tertiary carbons in a compound, one must analyze its structure carefully. This involves identifying each carbon atom and assessing its connectivity to other carbons, which can be facilitated by drawing out the structure or using molecular models.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following represents a cis isomer?

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Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

3.

4. (CH3CH2)4C

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Textbook Question

a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?

b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?

c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?

1.

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Textbook Question

Draw a skeletal structure for an alkane that has

a. six carbons, all secondary.

b. eight carbons and only primary hydrogens.

c. seven carbons with two isopropyl groups.

937
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Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

5. BrCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2NHCH2CH3

6.

820
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Textbook Question

Which of the following conformers of isobutyl chloride is the most stable?

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