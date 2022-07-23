Which of the following represents a cis isomer?
a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?
b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?
c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?
2.
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Key Concepts
Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Carbons
Structural Representation of Organic Compounds
Counting Carbons in Organic Molecules
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
3.
4. (CH3CH2)4C
a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?
b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?
c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?
1.
Draw a skeletal structure for an alkane that has
a. six carbons, all secondary.
b. eight carbons and only primary hydrogens.
c. seven carbons with two isopropyl groups.
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
5. BrCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2NHCH2CH3
6.
Which of the following conformers of isobutyl chloride is the most stable?