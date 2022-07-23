A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
c. 5-methylcyclohexanol
d. 1,1-dimethyl-2-cyclohexanol
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
c. 5-methylcyclohexanol
d. 1,1-dimethyl-2-cyclohexanol
Draw a picture of the hydrogen bonding in methanol.
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
k. 2-methyl-2-isopropylheptane
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
g. 3,3-dichlorooctane
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
a. 4-bromo-3-pentanol
b. 2,2-dimethyl-4-ethylheptane
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
h. 5-ethyl-2-methylhexane