Draw a picture of the hydrogen bonding in methanol.
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
c. 5-methylcyclohexanol
d. 1,1-dimethyl-2-cyclohexanol
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Key Concepts
IUPAC Nomenclature
Functional Groups
Cycloalkanes
Ansaid and Motrin belong to the group of drugs known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Both are only slightly soluble in water, but one is a little more soluble than the other. Which of the drugs has the greater solubility in water?
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
e. 5-(2,2-dimethylethyl)nonane
f. isopentylbromide
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
g. 3,3-dichlorooctane
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
a. 4-bromo-3-pentanol
b. 2,2-dimethyl-4-ethylheptane
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
h. 5-ethyl-2-methylhexane