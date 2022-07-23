Give the systematic names for all alkanes with molecular formula C7H16 that do not have any secondary hydrogens.
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
k. 2-methyl-2-isopropylheptane
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Key Concepts
IUPAC Nomenclature
Structural Isomers
Substituent Naming
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
e. 5-(2,2-dimethylethyl)nonane
f. isopentylbromide
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
g. 3,3-dichlorooctane
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
l. 2-methyl-N,N-dimethyl-4-hexanamine
Which of the following conformers has the highest energy (is the least stable)?
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
h. 5-ethyl-2-methylhexane