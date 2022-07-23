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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 67k
Chapter 4, Problem 67k

A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
k. 2-methyl-2-isopropylheptane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure provided in the image. The compound consists of a heptane backbone (7 carbon atoms in the longest continuous chain) with substituents attached.
Step 2: Identify the substituents and their positions on the main chain. The structure has a methyl group (-CH3) and an isopropyl group (-CH(CH3)2) attached to the second carbon of the heptane chain.
Step 3: Apply IUPAC naming rules. The substituents should be listed in alphabetical order, and the numbering of the main chain should minimize the locants (positions) of the substituents.
Step 4: Correct the name if necessary. The name '2-methyl-2-isopropylheptane' is incorrect because it does not follow the alphabetical order rule for substituents. The correct name should be '2-isopropyl-2-methylheptane'.
Step 5: Verify the corrected name by ensuring it adheres to all IUPAC rules, including proper locants, alphabetical order, and correct identification of the longest chain.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, the position of substituents, and functional groups. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming compounds and communicating their structures in a standardized way.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This concept is crucial in organic chemistry as it affects the properties and reactivity of the compounds. Recognizing structural isomers helps in understanding how different arrangements can lead to different names and classifications.
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Substituent Naming

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain. In IUPAC naming, substituents are identified and named based on their structure and position on the main carbon chain. Correctly identifying and naming substituents is vital for deriving the systematic name of a compound, as it influences the overall nomenclature.
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