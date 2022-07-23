Which of the following represents a cis isomer?
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
2.
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Key Concepts
Systematic Naming of Organic Compounds
Skeletal Structures
Condensed Structures
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
3.
4. (CH3CH2)4C
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
l. 5-isopropyldecane
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
k. 3,4-dimethyloctane
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
7.
8. CH3OCH2CH2CH2OCH3
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
5. BrCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2NHCH2CH3
6.