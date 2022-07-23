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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 57(1,2)
Chapter 4, Problem 57(1,2)

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
2.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the condensed structure (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain, which serves as the parent chain. Count the number of carbons in this chain to determine the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Identify and name the substituents attached to the parent chain. For (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2, note the presence of methyl groups and their positions along the chain.
Step 3: Assign locants (numbers) to the substituents based on the position along the parent chain, ensuring the lowest possible numbers are used. Combine the substituent names with the parent chain name.
Step 4: For the skeletal structure provided in the image, identify the parent chain and substituents. Count the carbons in the longest chain and locate the bromine atom. Assign locants to substituents and halogens.
Step 5: Convert the skeletal structure into a condensed structure by writing out the molecular formula in a compact form, showing all substituents and their positions explicitly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systematic Naming of Organic Compounds

Systematic naming, or IUPAC nomenclature, is a standardized method for naming organic compounds based on their structure. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups, and assigning locants to indicate the position of substituents. For example, in the compound (CH₃)₃CCH₂CH₂CH₂CH(CH₃)₂, the systematic name would reflect the branched structure and the presence of alkyl groups.
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Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures are a simplified way of representing organic molecules, where carbon atoms are represented as vertices and hydrogen atoms are implied. This notation omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex molecules. For instance, the skeletal structure of the given compound would show the carbon backbone and any functional groups, such as the bromine atom in the provided image.
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Condensed Structures

Condensed structures provide a way to represent organic compounds by grouping atoms together to show connectivity without depicting all bonds explicitly. In condensed formulas, atoms are listed in a way that reflects their connectivity, such as CH₃(CH₂)₄CH(CH₃)₂ for the branched alkane. This format is useful for quickly conveying the structure of a compound while still allowing for easy conversion to skeletal structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following represents a cis isomer?

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Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

3.

4. (CH3CH2)4C

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

l. 5-isopropyldecane

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

k. 3,4-dimethyloctane

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Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

7.

8. CH3OCH2CH2CH2OCH3

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Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

5. BrCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2NHCH2CH3

6.

820
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