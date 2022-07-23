Which of the following represents a cis isomer?
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
3.
4. (CH3CH2)4C
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Systematic Naming of Organic Compounds
Skeletal Structures
Condensed Structures
a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?
b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?
c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?
2.
a. How many primary carbons does each of the following compounds have?
b. How many secondary carbons does each one have?
c. How many tertiary carbons does each one have?
1.
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
2.
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
7.
8. CH3OCH2CH2CH2OCH3
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
5. BrCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2NHCH2CH3
6.