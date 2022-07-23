Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 33a(1,2,3)
Chapter 4, Problem 33a(1,2,3)

Which of the following compounds forms hydrogen bonds between its molecules?
1. CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH
2. CH3CH2N(CH3)2
3. CH3CH2CH2CH2Br

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of hydrogen bonding. Hydrogen bonds occur when a hydrogen atom is covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom (such as oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine) and interacts with another electronegative atom in a nearby molecule.
Step 2: Analyze compound 1 (CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH). This molecule contains an -OH group, which has a hydrogen atom bonded to oxygen, a highly electronegative atom. This allows the molecule to form hydrogen bonds with other molecules of the same type.
Step 3: Analyze compound 2 (CH3CH2N(CH3)2). This molecule contains a nitrogen atom, which is electronegative, but there is no hydrogen directly bonded to the nitrogen. Therefore, it cannot form hydrogen bonds between its molecules.
Step 4: Analyze compound 3 (CH3CH2CH2CH2Br). This molecule contains a bromine atom, which is electronegative, but bromine is not sufficiently electronegative to form hydrogen bonds, and there is no hydrogen directly bonded to bromine. Thus, it cannot form hydrogen bonds between its molecules.
Step 5: Conclude that compound 1 (CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH) is the only compound among the three that can form hydrogen bonds between its molecules due to the presence of the -OH group.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of intermolecular force that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. This interaction is crucial for determining the physical properties of compounds, such as boiling and melting points. Compounds capable of hydrogen bonding typically have -OH or -NH groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:48
The definition of hydrogenation.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, common functional groups include alcohols (-OH), amines (-NH2), and halides (like -Br). Identifying functional groups helps predict the behavior of compounds, including their ability to form hydrogen bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the forces of attraction or repulsion between neighboring particles (atoms, molecules, or ions). These forces include hydrogen bonds, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Understanding these forces is essential for predicting the physical properties of substances, such as solubility and boiling points, and determining which compounds can form hydrogen bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:01
How Van der Waals forces work.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why

a. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than CH3OH 165 °C2.

b. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).

1434
views
Textbook Question

Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?

1. CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH

2. CH3CH2N(CH3)2

3. CH3CH2CH2CH2Br

1787
views
Textbook Question

Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.

(b) the C—N—C bond angle in a secondary amine

1919
views
Textbook Question

Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?

4. CH3CH2CH2NHCH3 

5. CH3CH2CH2COOH

6. CH3CH2CH2CH2F

930
views
Textbook Question

What is the smallest straight-chain alkane that is a liquid at room temperature (which is about 25 °C)?

1244
views
Textbook Question

Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.

(d) the C—N—C bond angle in a quaternary ammonium salt

1039
views