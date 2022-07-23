Textbook Question
Explain why
a. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than CH3OH 165 °C2.
b. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).
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Explain why
a. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than CH3OH 165 °C2.
b. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).
Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?
1. CH3CH2OCH2CH2OH
2. CH3CH2N(CH3)2
3. CH3CH2CH2CH2Br
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(b) the C—N—C bond angle in a secondary amine
Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?
4. CH3CH2CH2NHCH3
5. CH3CH2CH2COOH
6. CH3CH2CH2CH2F
What is the smallest straight-chain alkane that is a liquid at room temperature (which is about 25 °C)?
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(d) the C—N—C bond angle in a quaternary ammonium salt