A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
c. 5-methylcyclohexanol
d. 1,1-dimethyl-2-cyclohexanol
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
c. 5-methylcyclohexanol
d. 1,1-dimethyl-2-cyclohexanol
Draw a picture of the hydrogen bonding in methanol.
Which has
i. the greater density: heptane or octane?
j. the higher boiling point: isopentyl alcohol or isopentylamine?
k. the higher boiling point: hexylamine or dipropylamine?
Which has
h. the higher boiling point: diethyl ether or butyl alcohol?
c. Draw Newman projections of the two conformers of the trans isomer.
d. Which of the conformers predominates at equilibrium?
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
a. 4-bromo-3-pentanol
b. 2,2-dimethyl-4-ethylheptane