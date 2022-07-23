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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 22b
Chapter 4, Problem 22b

(b) Do all of these ethers have common names?

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of common names for ethers. Ethers are named using the common naming system by identifying the alkyl or aryl groups attached to the oxygen atom and listing them alphabetically, followed by the word 'ether'. For example, CH3-O-CH3 is called 'dimethyl ether'.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the ethers in question. Determine whether the groups attached to the oxygen atom are simple alkyl or aryl groups, as these are typically used in common naming.
Step 3: Check if the ethers have substituents or complex groups. If the groups attached to the oxygen atom are complex or involve branching, the common naming system may not apply, and the IUPAC naming system might be required.
Step 4: Compare the ethers to examples of commonly named ethers. For instance, diethyl ether (CH3CH2-O-CH2CH3) has a common name, but ethers with more complex structures may not have widely recognized common names.
Step 5: Conclude whether all the ethers in the problem can be named using the common naming system based on their structural simplicity and adherence to the rules of common naming.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ethers

Ethers are a class of organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups. They have the general formula R-O-R', where R and R' represent hydrocarbon chains. Ethers are known for their relatively low reactivity and are commonly used as solvents in organic reactions.
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Common Names vs. IUPAC Names

Common names are informal names used in everyday chemistry that often reflect the structure or origin of the compound, while IUPAC names are systematic names derived from established nomenclature rules. Ethers can have both common names, which are often simpler and more intuitive, and IUPAC names, which provide a precise description of their structure.
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Nomenclature of Ethers

The nomenclature of ethers can vary based on the structure of the molecule. Commonly, ethers are named by identifying the two alkyl groups attached to the oxygen and adding the word 'ether.' For example, ethyl methyl ether is derived from the ethyl and methyl groups. Understanding this naming convention is essential for determining whether a specific ether has a common name.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is each ether’s systematic name?

3.

4.

1083
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Textbook Question

What is each ether’s systematic name?

1. CH3OCH2CH3

2. CH3CH2OCH2CH3

1002
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Textbook Question

What are their common names?

1378
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Textbook Question

Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:

a.

b.

1041
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Textbook Question

What is each ether's systematic name?

5.

1295
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Textbook Question

Draw the structures of a homologous series of alcohols that have from one to six carbons and give each of them a common name and a systematic name.

1370
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