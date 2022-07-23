(b) Do all of these ethers have common names?

Textbook Question
What is each ether’s systematic name?
3.
4.
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What is each ether’s systematic name?
3.
4.
What is each ether’s systematic name?
1. CH3OCH2CH3
2. CH3CH2OCH2CH3
What are their common names?
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
a.
b.
What is each ether's systematic name?
5.
Draw the structures of a homologous series of alcohols that have from one to six carbons and give each of them a common name and a systematic name.