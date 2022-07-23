Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
c. sec-butylamine
d. isopentyl bromide
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
c. sec-butylamine
d. isopentyl bromide
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether
For each of the following disubstituted cyclohexanes, indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers are both equatorial in one chair conformer and both axial in the other or one equatorial and one axial in each of the chair conformers:
e. cis-1,4-
f. trans-1,4-
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether
b. isoheptyl alcohol
a. Draw Newman projections of the two conformers of trans-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane.
b. Which of the conformers predominates at equilibrium?
Calculate the energy difference between the two chair conformers of trans-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane.