For each of the following compounds, determine whether the cis isomer or the trans isomer is more stable.
a.
b.
c.
For each of the following compounds, determine whether the cis isomer or the trans isomer is more stable.
a.
b.
c.
How many ethers have molecular formula C5H12O? Draw their structures and give each a systematic name. What are their common names?
Draw the conformer that is present in greatest concentration.
Draw a potential energy diagram for rotation about the C¬C bond of 1,2-dichloroethane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer. The anti conformer is 1.2 kcal/mol more stable than a gauche conformer. A gauche conformer has two energy barriers, 5.2 kcal/mol and 9.3 kcal/mol.
How much more stable is the most stable staggered conformer than the least stable eclipsed conformer?
Why are lower molecular weight alcohols more soluble in water than higher molecular weight alcohols?