Textbook Question
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
e. CH3CH2NHCH2CH2CH3
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Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
e. CH3CH2NHCH2CH2CH3
Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
a. 3,4-diethyl-2-methylheptane
What is each compound’s systematic name?
i.
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
a. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2OH
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
f.
How many hydrogens are attached to each of the indicated carbons in morphine?