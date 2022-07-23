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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 17a
Chapter 4, Problem 17a

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
a. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2OH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main chain of the molecule. In this case, the condensed structure CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2OH represents a six-carbon chain with a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the terminal carbon.
Draw the backbone of the molecule as a zigzag line to represent the six-carbon chain. Each vertex in the zigzag represents a carbon atom, and the ends of the zigzag represent terminal carbons.
Add the hydroxyl (-OH) group to the terminal carbon at the end of the chain. This is indicated by the 'OH' in the condensed structure.
Ensure that each carbon atom has the correct number of bonds (four bonds total). Add implicit hydrogens to the skeletal structure where necessary to satisfy the valency of each carbon.
Double-check the structure to confirm that it matches the original condensed formula and that all atoms and bonds are correctly represented.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structures

Condensed structures are a way of representing organic molecules where the connectivity of atoms is shown without explicitly drawing all the bonds. In these structures, groups of atoms are often grouped together, such as CH3 for a methyl group or CH2 for a methylene group, making it easier to visualize larger molecules without clutter.
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Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures, also known as line-angle structures, are a simplified way of drawing organic molecules. In these diagrams, carbon atoms are represented by the ends and intersections of lines, while hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for clarity. This method emphasizes the overall shape and connectivity of the molecule, making it easier to identify functional groups and molecular frameworks.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the given structure, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is a functional group that indicates the molecule is an alcohol. Recognizing functional groups is essential for understanding the reactivity and properties of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

e. CH3CH2NHCH2CH2CH3

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Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

c.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound’s systematic name?

i.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

g.

h.

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Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

f.


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Textbook Question

How many hydrogens are attached to each of the indicated carbons in morphine?

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