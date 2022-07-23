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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 17e
Chapter 4, Problem 17e

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
e. CH3CH2NHCH2CH2CH3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the main chain in the condensed structure. The main chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms. In this case, the main chain is CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3, which consists of five carbon atoms.
Step 2: Locate the functional group or substituent attached to the main chain. Here, the functional group is NH (an amine group), which is attached to the second carbon in the chain.
Step 3: Draw the skeletal structure for the main chain. Represent each carbon atom as a vertex and omit hydrogen atoms bonded to carbons for simplicity. Use straight lines to connect the vertices, representing single bonds.
Step 4: Add the amine group (NH) to the second carbon in the chain. Represent the nitrogen atom as a vertex and connect it to the second carbon with a single bond. Include one hydrogen atom bonded to the nitrogen.
Step 5: Double-check the structure to ensure all bonds and atoms are correctly represented. Verify that the skeletal structure matches the condensed formula and adheres to the rules of organic chemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structures

Condensed structures are a way of representing organic molecules where the connectivity of atoms is shown without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In these structures, groups of atoms are often grouped together, and hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for simplicity. Understanding condensed structures is essential for converting them into skeletal structures, as it requires recognizing the arrangement of atoms and functional groups.
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Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures, also known as line-angle structures, are a simplified way of drawing organic molecules where carbon atoms are represented by vertices or ends of lines, and hydrogen atoms are implied. This representation emphasizes the connectivity and geometry of the molecule while omitting explicit hydrogen atoms. Familiarity with skeletal structures is crucial for visualizing molecular shapes and understanding reactivity in organic chemistry.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the given structure, the presence of an amine group (NH) is significant, as it influences the molecule's properties and reactivity. Recognizing functional groups is vital for accurately converting condensed structures to skeletal structures, as they dictate how the molecule behaves in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

c.

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Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

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Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

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Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

a. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2OH

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Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

f.


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Textbook Question

How many hydrogens are attached to each of the indicated carbons in morphine?

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