Textbook Question
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
e. CH3CH2NHCH2CH2CH3
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Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
e. CH3CH2NHCH2CH2CH3
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
a.
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
c.
Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
b. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
f.
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
b.