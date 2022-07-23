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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 19b
Chapter 4, Problem 19b

Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
b. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain: The name '2,2,5-trimethylhexane' indicates that the parent chain is 'hexane,' which consists of six carbon atoms in a straight chain.
Locate the substituents: The '2,2,5-trimethyl' prefix indicates that there are three methyl groups (-CH₃) attached to the parent chain. Two of these methyl groups are attached to carbon 2, and one is attached to carbon 5.
Draw the condensed structure: Start with the six-carbon chain (hexane) and add the substituents. For carbon 2, attach two methyl groups, and for carbon 5, attach one methyl group. Write the structure in a condensed form, such as CH₃C(CH₃)₂CH₂CH₂CH(CH₃)CH₃.
Draw the skeletal structure: Represent the hexane chain as a zigzag line with six vertices (each vertex representing a carbon atom). Add branches for the methyl groups at the appropriate positions (two branches at the second vertex and one branch at the fifth vertex).
Double-check the structure: Verify that the total number of carbons and hydrogens matches the molecular formula of 2,2,5-trimethylhexane (C₉H₂₀) and that the substituents are placed correctly according to the IUPAC name.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structure

A condensed structure is a simplified representation of a molecule that shows the arrangement of atoms and their connectivity without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together, and hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for clarity. This representation helps in visualizing the molecular formula and understanding the overall structure quickly.
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Skeletal Structure

A skeletal structure, also known as a line-angle structure, is a way of drawing organic molecules that emphasizes the carbon backbone. In this representation, carbon atoms are represented by the ends and intersections of lines, while hydrogen atoms are implied and not shown explicitly. This method simplifies complex molecules, making it easier to visualize their geometry and functional groups.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds based on their structure. It provides rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, substituents, and their positions, which is essential for understanding the name '2,2,5-trimethylhexane.' This knowledge is crucial for accurately drawing the corresponding structures and ensuring clarity in communication among chemists.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

e. CH3CH2NHCH2CH2CH3

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Textbook Question

Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:

a.

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

a. 3,4-diethyl-2-methylheptane

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Textbook Question

Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:

f.


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Textbook Question

Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:

b.

1043
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