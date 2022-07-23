Skeletal Structure

A skeletal structure, also known as a line-angle structure, is a way of drawing organic molecules that emphasizes the connectivity of atoms while omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons. In this representation, carbon atoms are represented by vertices or ends of lines, and functional groups are shown explicitly. This method is particularly useful for visualizing larger molecules and their functional groups, such as the ether linkage in sec-butyl tert-butyl ether.