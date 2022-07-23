Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together, and hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for simplicity. For example, in 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)heptane, the condensed structure would reflect the branching and the heptane backbone in a compact form.