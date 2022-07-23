Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 55g
Chapter 4, Problem 55g

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
g. 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)heptane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain: The parent chain is 'heptane,' which indicates a straight chain of 7 carbon atoms. Number the chain from one end to the other to ensure the substituent gets the lowest possible number.
Locate the substituent: The substituent is '4-(1,1-dimethylethyl).' This means there is a tert-butyl group (a carbon atom bonded to three methyl groups) attached to the fourth carbon of the heptane chain.
Draw the condensed structure: Start with the heptane chain and add the substituent at the fourth carbon. The condensed structure will show the tert-butyl group as (C(CH3)3) attached to the fourth carbon.
Draw the skeletal structure: Represent the heptane chain as a zigzag line with 7 vertices (each vertex representing a carbon atom). At the fourth vertex, draw a branch representing the tert-butyl group, which consists of a central carbon bonded to three methyl groups.
Double-check the structure: Ensure that the parent chain has 7 carbons, the substituent is correctly placed at the fourth carbon, and all carbons have the correct number of bonds (4 bonds per carbon).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
9m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together, and hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for simplicity. For example, in 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)heptane, the condensed structure would reflect the branching and the heptane backbone in a compact form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:06
How to interpret condensed structures.

Skeletal Structure

A skeletal structure, also known as a line-angle structure, is a simplified representation of a molecule where carbon atoms are represented by vertices and hydrogen atoms are implied. Bonds between carbon atoms are shown as lines, and functional groups or substituents are depicted as attached to the carbon skeleton. This method allows chemists to visualize complex organic molecules more easily, focusing on the overall shape and connectivity rather than individual atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:03
How bondline is different from Lewis Structures.

Substituents in Organic Chemistry

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain, altering the properties and reactivity of the molecule. In the case of 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)heptane, the '1,1-dimethylethyl' group is a branched substituent that affects the overall structure and physical properties of the heptane backbone. Understanding how to identify and represent substituents is crucial for drawing accurate structural formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:56
What is an organic molecule?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

c. sec-butylamine

d. isopentyl bromide

1065
views
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether

1477
views
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

k. 3,4-dimethyloctane

1086
views
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

h. 5,5-dibromo-2-methyloctane

1033
views
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

i. 3-ethoxy-2-methylhexane

1647
views
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether 

b. isoheptyl alcohol  

1073
views