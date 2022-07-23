Textbook Question
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
c. sec-butylamine
d. isopentyl bromide
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Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
c. sec-butylamine
d. isopentyl bromide
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
k. 3,4-dimethyloctane
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
h. 5,5-dibromo-2-methyloctane
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
i. 3-ethoxy-2-methylhexane
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether
b. isoheptyl alcohol