Textbook Question
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
g. 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)heptane
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Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
g. 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)heptane
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
l. 5-isopropyldecane
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
c. sec-butylamine
d. isopentyl bromide
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
k. 3,4-dimethyloctane
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
i. 3-ethoxy-2-methylhexane