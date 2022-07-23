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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 55k
Chapter 4, Problem 55k

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
k. 3,4-dimethyloctane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name of the compound. The name '3,4-dimethyloctane' indicates that the parent chain is 'octane,' which consists of 8 carbon atoms in a straight chain. The '3,4-dimethyl' prefix means there are methyl groups (-CH₃) attached to the 3rd and 4th carbons of the octane chain.
Step 2: Draw the parent chain (octane) as a straight chain of 8 carbon atoms. Ensure that each carbon is connected by single bonds, as 'octane' is an alkane (saturated hydrocarbon).
Step 3: Identify the 3rd and 4th carbons in the chain. Starting from one end of the chain, number the carbons sequentially from 1 to 8. The 3rd and 4th carbons are where the methyl groups will be attached.
Step 4: Attach a methyl group (-CH₃) to the 3rd and 4th carbons of the chain. This modifies the structure to include the substituents specified in the name.
Step 5: Draw both the condensed structure and the skeletal structure. For the condensed structure, write the formula in a compact form, showing all atoms explicitly (e.g., CH₃ groups and CH₂ groups). For the skeletal structure, represent the carbon chain as a zigzag line, omitting hydrogen atoms, and show the methyl groups as branches at the appropriate positions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structure

A condensed structure is a simplified representation of a molecule that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together, and hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for clarity. For example, 3,4-dimethyloctane can be represented as CH3(CH(CH3)CH2)2CH(CH3)CH2CH3, indicating the branching at the 3rd and 4th carbon atoms.
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Skeletal Structure

A skeletal structure, also known as a line-angle structure, is a way of drawing organic molecules that emphasizes the carbon backbone. In this representation, carbon atoms are represented by the ends and intersections of lines, while hydrogen atoms are typically omitted. For 3,4-dimethyloctane, the skeletal structure would show a zigzag line with branches at the appropriate positions, making it easier to visualize the molecular framework.
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Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. In the case of 3,4-dimethyloctane, understanding isomerism is crucial as it can exist in various forms depending on the arrangement of the methyl groups on the octane chain. This concept is essential for accurately drawing both condensed and skeletal structures, as it influences the overall shape and properties of the molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

g. 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)heptane

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

l. 5-isopropyldecane

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

h. 5,5-dibromo-2-methyloctane

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Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2

2.

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

i. 3-ethoxy-2-methylhexane

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Textbook Question

a. What is each compound’s systematic name?

b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.

7.

8. CH3OCH2CH2CH2OCH3

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