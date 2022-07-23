Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
k. 3,4-dimethyloctane
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
k. 3,4-dimethyloctane
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
h. 5,5-dibromo-2-methyloctane
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
1. (CH3)3CCH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2
2.
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
i. 3-ethoxy-2-methylhexane
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
7.
8. CH3OCH2CH2CH2OCH3
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
5. BrCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2NHCH2CH3
6.