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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 55c,d
Chapter 4, Problem 55c,d

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
c. sec-butylamine
d. isopentyl bromide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the naming conventions for the given compounds. 'Sec-butylamine' refers to a secondary butyl group attached to an amine (-NH2), while 'isopentyl bromide' refers to an isopentyl group attached to a bromine atom.
Step 2: For sec-butylamine, identify the structure of the sec-butyl group. A sec-butyl group is a four-carbon chain where the functional group (-NH2 in this case) is attached to the second carbon. Write the condensed structure by arranging the atoms in a linear format, showing connectivity.
Step 3: For sec-butylamine, draw the skeletal structure. In skeletal structures, carbon atoms are represented as vertices, and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbons are implied. Show the -NH2 group explicitly attached to the second carbon.
Step 4: For isopentyl bromide, identify the structure of the isopentyl group. An isopentyl group is a five-carbon chain with a branching at the second carbon. Attach the bromine atom to the terminal carbon. Write the condensed structure by arranging the atoms in a linear format, showing connectivity.
Step 5: For isopentyl bromide, draw the skeletal structure. Represent the five-carbon chain with the branching at the second carbon and explicitly show the bromine atom attached to the terminal carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structure

A condensed structure is a way of representing a molecule that shows the arrangement of atoms and their connectivity without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together, and hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for simplicity. This representation helps in visualizing the molecular formula and understanding the functional groups present in the compound.
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Skeletal Structure

A skeletal structure, also known as a line-angle structure, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where carbon atoms are represented by vertices or ends of lines, and hydrogen atoms are not shown explicitly. Each vertex represents a carbon atom, and the implicit hydrogen atoms are assumed to satisfy the tetravalency of carbon. This method is particularly useful for illustrating larger organic molecules clearly and efficiently.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. For example, in sec-butylamine, the amine group (-NH2) is the functional group that influences its behavior, while in isopentyl bromide, the bromine atom is part of the alkyl halide functional group, affecting its reactivity in nucleophilic substitution reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

g. 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)heptane

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether

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Textbook Question

What is the energy difference between the two chair conformers of cis-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane?

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

h. 5,5-dibromo-2-methyloctane

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

i. 3-ethoxy-2-methylhexane

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Textbook Question

Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:

a. sec-butyl tert-butyl ether 

b. isoheptyl alcohol  

1073
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