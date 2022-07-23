Draw a picture of the hydrogen bonding in methanol.

A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
c. 5-methylcyclohexanol
d. 1,1-dimethyl-2-cyclohexanol
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
c. 5-methylcyclohexanol
d. 1,1-dimethyl-2-cyclohexanol
Ansaid and Motrin belong to the group of drugs known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Both are only slightly soluble in water, but one is a little more soluble than the other. Which of the drugs has the greater solubility in water?
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
e. 5-(2,2-dimethylethyl)nonane
f. isopentylbromide
Which has
i. the greater density: heptane or octane?
j. the higher boiling point: isopentyl alcohol or isopentylamine?
k. the higher boiling point: hexylamine or dipropylamine?
c. Draw Newman projections of the two conformers of the trans isomer.
d. Which of the conformers predominates at equilibrium?
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
a. 4-bromo-3-pentanol
b. 2,2-dimethyl-4-ethylheptane