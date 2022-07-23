Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 72a
Chapter 4, Problem 72a

Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
a. Give the systematic name for each of the isomers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the molecular formula C5H11Br. This represents a compound with 5 carbon atoms, 11 hydrogen atoms, and 1 bromine atom. The presence of bromine indicates that these are alkyl bromides (haloalkanes). The task is to draw all possible structural isomers and name them systematically.
Step 2: Begin by considering the possible carbon chain arrangements. The parent chain can be a straight chain (pentane) or branched chains (butane or propane). For each chain, place the bromine atom at different positions to generate unique isomers.
Step 3: For the straight-chain isomer (pentane), place the bromine atom at each unique carbon position. This will result in 1-bromopentane and 2-bromopentane. Note that placing bromine on the third carbon is equivalent to the second position due to symmetry.
Step 4: For the branched-chain isomers, consider the butane backbone (a four-carbon chain with one methyl group as a branch). Place the bromine atom at each unique position on the chain. This will result in isomers such as 1-bromo-2-methylbutane, 2-bromo-2-methylbutane, and 2-bromo-3-methylbutane.
Step 5: Finally, consider the propane backbone (a three-carbon chain with two methyl groups as branches). Place the bromine atom at each unique position. This will result in isomers such as 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane and 2-bromo-2-methylpropane. Verify that all eight isomers are unique and name them systematically following IUPAC nomenclature rules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. In organic chemistry, isomers can be classified into structural isomers, which differ in the connectivity of atoms, and stereoisomers, which have the same connectivity but differ in the arrangement of atoms in space. Understanding isomerism is crucial for identifying and naming the various forms of a compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:47
Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism

Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry is the system of naming chemical compounds based on specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). Each isomer of a compound must be systematically named to reflect its structure, including the longest carbon chain, branching, and functional groups. Familiarity with nomenclature rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of isomers.
Recommended video:
4:02
Nomenclature of Heterocycles Concept 2

Branched vs. Unbranched Alkanes

Branched and unbranched alkanes are types of hydrocarbons that differ in their carbon chain structure. Unbranched alkanes have a straight-chain structure, while branched alkanes contain one or more carbon branches off the main chain. The molecular formula C5H11Br can yield multiple isomers, including both branched and unbranched forms, which must be considered when drawing and naming the isomers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:47
Functionalizing Alkanes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)

c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?

d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?

e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?

2062
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

For rotation about the C-3---C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following:

c. About which other carbon–carbon bonds may rotation occur?

d. How many of the carbon–carbon bonds in the compound have staggered conformers that are all equally stable?

1816
views
Textbook Question

What is each compound’s systematic name?

g.

h.

1100
views
Textbook Question

Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)

b. Give a common name for each isomer that has a common name.

1527
views
Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for the following:

f. 2,6-dimethyl-4-(2-methylpropyl)decane

1504
views
Textbook Question

For rotation about the C-3---C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following:

a. Draw the Newman projection of the most stable conformer.

b. Draw the Newman projection of the least stable conformer.

1283
views