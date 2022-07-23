Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?
d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?
e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?
d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?
e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?
For rotation about the C-3---C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following:
c. About which other carbon–carbon bonds may rotation occur?
d. How many of the carbon–carbon bonds in the compound have staggered conformers that are all equally stable?
What is each compound’s systematic name?
g.
h.
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
b. Give a common name for each isomer that has a common name.
Draw skeletal structures for the following:
f. 2,6-dimethyl-4-(2-methylpropyl)decane
For rotation about the C-3---C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following:
a. Draw the Newman projection of the most stable conformer.
b. Draw the Newman projection of the least stable conformer.