Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
c. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
c. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane
For rotation about the C-3---C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following:
c. About which other carbon–carbon bonds may rotation occur?
d. How many of the carbon–carbon bonds in the compound have staggered conformers that are all equally stable?
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
a. Give the systematic name for each of the isomers.
What is each compound’s systematic name?
g.
h.
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
b. trans-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane
Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
b. Give a common name for each isomer that has a common name.