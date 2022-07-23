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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 72c,d,e
Chapter 4, Problem 72c,d,e

Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)
c. How many of the isomers are primary alkyl halides?
d. How many of the isomers are secondary alkyl halides?
e. How many of the isomers are tertiary alkyl halides?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the molecular formula C5H11Br. This represents a brominated alkane with five carbon atoms, eleven hydrogen atoms, and one bromine atom. The task is to identify all possible structural isomers, which are compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the straight-chain (n-pentane) structure of C5H11Br. Place the bromine atom at different positions along the chain to generate isomers. For example, bromine can be attached to the first, second, or third carbon of the chain. Ensure that each structure is unique and follows the rules of valency.
Step 3: Next, consider branched structures of C5H11Br. Start with isomers of butane (C4H10) as the parent chain and add a methyl group as a branch. Place the bromine atom at different positions on the main chain or the branch to generate additional isomers. Again, ensure that each structure is unique.
Step 4: Classify each isomer as a primary, secondary, or tertiary alkyl halide. A primary alkyl halide has the bromine atom attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon. A secondary alkyl halide has the bromine atom attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons. A tertiary alkyl halide has the bromine atom attached to a carbon bonded to three other carbons.
Step 5: Count the number of isomers in each category (primary, secondary, tertiary). Verify that the total number of isomers adds up to eight, as stated in the problem. This ensures that all possible isomers have been considered and classified correctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds with the same molecular formula exhibit different structural or spatial arrangements. In organic chemistry, isomers can be classified into structural isomers, which differ in the connectivity of atoms, and stereoisomers, which differ in the orientation of atoms in space. Understanding isomerism is crucial for identifying and drawing all possible structures for a given molecular formula.
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Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes that contain one or more halogen atoms (such as bromine, chlorine, or iodine) replacing hydrogen atoms. They can be classified based on the degree of carbon atom to which the halogen is attached: primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°). This classification is important for determining the reactivity and properties of the alkyl halides, as well as for identifying the types of isomers present.
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Classification of Alkyl Halides

The classification of alkyl halides into primary, secondary, and tertiary categories is based on the number of carbon atoms bonded to the carbon atom that carries the halogen. A primary alkyl halide has the halogen attached to a carbon that is connected to only one other carbon, while a secondary alkyl halide is attached to a carbon connected to two others, and a tertiary alkyl halide is attached to a carbon connected to three others. This classification affects the chemical behavior and reactions of the compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:

c. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

For rotation about the C-3---C-4 bond of 2-methylhexane, do the following:

c. About which other carbon–carbon bonds may rotation occur?

d. How many of the carbon–carbon bonds in the compound have staggered conformers that are all equally stable?

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Textbook Question

Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)

a. Give the systematic name for each of the isomers.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound’s systematic name?

g.

h.

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:

b. trans-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw all the isomers that have molecular formula C5H11Br. (Hint: There are eight.)

b. Give a common name for each isomer that has a common name.

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