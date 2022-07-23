Textbook Question
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
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For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
b.
Are the following compounds primary, secondary, or tertiary?
a.
b.
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
c. 5-methyl-1-hexanamine
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
f. cyclohexylethylmethylamine
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
b. N-ethylethanamine