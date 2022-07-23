Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 29f
Chapter 4, Problem 29f

Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
f. cyclohexylethylmethylamine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of the amine: The name 'cyclohexylethylmethylamine' indicates that the molecule contains a cyclohexyl group (a six-membered ring of carbons), an ethyl group (-CH2CH3), and a methyl group (-CH3) attached to a nitrogen atom.
Determine the connectivity: The nitrogen atom is the central atom in this amine. The cyclohexyl group is attached to the nitrogen via a single bond, as is the ethyl group and the methyl group.
Draw the condensed structure: Write the condensed formula by grouping atoms connected to the nitrogen. For example, the condensed structure would look like N(CH3)(CH2CH2C6H11), where C6H11 represents the cyclohexyl group.
Draw the skeletal structure: In the skeletal structure, represent the cyclohexyl group as a hexagon (indicating the six-membered ring), and use lines to represent the ethyl and methyl groups attached to the nitrogen. The nitrogen atom is typically shown explicitly, while hydrogens bonded to carbons are implied.
Verify the structure: Ensure that the nitrogen atom has three single bonds (one to each group: cyclohexyl, ethyl, and methyl) and a lone pair of electrons, satisfying the valency of nitrogen.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Understanding the structure and classification of amines is essential for drawing their condensed and skeletal forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:12
Reductive Amination

Condensed Structures

Condensed structures are a way of representing organic molecules that shows the connectivity of atoms without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In condensed formulas, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation. For amines, this means indicating the nitrogen atom and its attached groups in a compact format, which is crucial for understanding the molecular structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:06
How to interpret condensed structures.

Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures, or line-angle formulas, are a shorthand way of representing organic molecules where carbon atoms are represented by vertices and hydrogen atoms are usually omitted for clarity. Each vertex represents a carbon atom, and the bonds are drawn as lines. This method is particularly useful for visualizing complex molecules like amines, as it allows for a clear depiction of the molecular framework without clutter.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:03
How bondline is different from Lewis Structures.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

a.

1107
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

b.

1179
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:

c.

1075
views
Textbook Question

Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:

e. N,N-dimethyl-3-pentanamine

1137
views
Textbook Question

Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:

c. 5-methyl-1-hexanamine

986
views
Textbook Question

Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:

b. N-ethylethanamine

1268
views