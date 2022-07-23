For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
b.
For each of the following, give the systematic name and the common name (if it has one) and then indicate whether it is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
c.
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
e. N,N-dimethyl-3-pentanamine
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
c. 5-methyl-1-hexanamine
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
b. N-ethylethanamine