Textbook Question
Give the systematic names for all alkanes with molecular formula C7H16 that do not have any secondary hydrogens.
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Give the systematic names for all alkanes with molecular formula C7H16 that do not have any secondary hydrogens.
Draw skeletal structures for the following:
c. 2,3,3,4-tetramethylheptane
Draw skeletal structures for the following:
d. propylcyclopentane
Draw skeletal structures for the following:
b. 1,3-dimethylcyclohexane
A student was given the structural formulas of several compounds and was asked to give them systematic names. How many did the student name correctly? Correct those that are misnamed.
l. 2-methyl-N,N-dimethyl-4-hexanamine
Which of the following conformers has the highest energy (is the least stable)?