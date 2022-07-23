IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, substituents, and their positions. In the case of '5-ethyl-2-methyloctane', the name indicates an eight-carbon chain (octane) with an ethyl group at the fifth carbon and a methyl group at the second carbon, which is essential for accurately drawing the skeletal structure.