Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They follow the general formula CnH2n, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Cyclohexane, for example, consists of six carbon atoms in a ring, and its stability and reactivity can be influenced by substituents attached to the ring, such as methyl groups in the case of 1,3-dimethylcyclohexane.