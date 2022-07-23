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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 70c
Chapter 4, Problem 70c

Draw skeletal structures for the following:
c. 2,3,3,4-tetramethylheptane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name of the compound. The name '2,3,3,4-tetramethylheptane' indicates that the parent chain is 'heptane,' which consists of 7 carbon atoms in a straight chain.
Step 2: Identify the substituents. The prefix 'tetramethyl' means there are four methyl groups (-CH₃) attached to the parent chain. Their positions are specified as 2, 3, 3, and 4.
Step 3: Begin by drawing the parent chain. Create a straight chain of 7 carbon atoms, representing the heptane backbone.
Step 4: Add the substituents. Attach a methyl group (-CH₃) to the second carbon, two methyl groups to the third carbon (making it a branched structure), and one methyl group to the fourth carbon.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that all carbons have four bonds (following the octet rule) and confirm that the naming matches the structure. The skeletal structure should show the main chain and substituents clearly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures, or line-angle formulas, are simplified representations of organic molecules where carbon atoms are implied at the ends of lines and at intersections. Hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for clarity. This notation allows chemists to visualize the molecular framework without cluttering the diagram with every atom, making it easier to identify functional groups and branching.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to derive the name of a compound based on its structure, including the longest carbon chain, the presence of substituents, and their positions. Understanding IUPAC naming conventions is essential for interpreting compound names and translating them into accurate skeletal structures.
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Tertiary and Quaternary Carbons

In organic chemistry, tertiary (3°) and quaternary (4°) carbons refer to carbon atoms that are bonded to three or four other carbon atoms, respectively. These types of carbons are significant in understanding the branching and stability of alkanes. In the case of 2,3,3,4-tetramethylheptane, recognizing the positions and types of these carbons is crucial for accurately drawing its skeletal structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the systematic names for all alkanes with molecular formula C7H16 that do not have any secondary hydrogens.

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Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for the following:

e. 2-methyl-4-(1-methylethyl)octane

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Draw skeletal structures for the following:

d. propylcyclopentane

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Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for the following:

a. 5-ethyl-2-methyloctane

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Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for the following:

b. 1,3-dimethylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for the following:

f. 2,6-dimethyl-4-(2-methylpropyl)decane

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