Textbook Question
Draw the structures and name the four constitutional isomers with molecular formula C4H9Br.
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Draw the structures and name the four constitutional isomers with molecular formula C4H9Br.
Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. tert-butylamine
f. n-octyl bromide
Draw the structure for each of the following:
d. tert-pentyl alcohol
Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. sec-butyl iodide
Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. isopropyl alcohol
Which of the following statements can be used to prove that carbon is tetrahedral?
a. CH3Br does not have constitutional isomers.
b. CBr4 does not have a dipole moment.
c. CH2Br2 does not have constitutional isomers.