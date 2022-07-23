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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 7b
Chapter 4, Problem 7b

Draw the structure for each of the following:
b. isopentyl fluoride

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name 'isopentyl fluoride'. The prefix 'iso-' indicates a branched structure, and 'pentyl' refers to a five-carbon chain. The suffix 'fluoride' indicates the presence of a fluorine atom attached to the chain.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the main carbon chain. For 'isopentyl', the structure consists of a four-carbon straight chain with a methyl group (-CH₃) branching off the second carbon.
Step 3: Add the fluorine atom to the structure. In this case, the fluorine atom is attached to the terminal carbon of the main chain (the fifth carbon).
Step 4: Verify the structure by counting the total number of carbons (5) and ensuring the branching and fluorine placement match the name 'isopentyl fluoride'.
Step 5: Finalize the structure by adding all necessary hydrogen atoms to satisfy the valency of each carbon atom (each carbon should have four bonds in total).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isopentyl Group

The isopentyl group, also known as 3-methylbutyl, is a branched alkyl group derived from pentane. It consists of a five-carbon chain with a methyl group attached to the third carbon. Understanding the structure of isopentyl is crucial for drawing its derivatives, such as isopentyl fluoride.
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Fluorination

Fluorination is a chemical reaction that introduces a fluorine atom into a molecule. In the case of isopentyl fluoride, a fluorine atom replaces a hydrogen atom in the isopentyl group. This process is important in organic chemistry as it can significantly alter the reactivity and properties of the compound.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation in organic chemistry involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule. This can be done using various formats, such as Lewis structures or skeletal formulas. Accurately representing isopentyl fluoride's structure is essential for understanding its chemical behavior and interactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structures and name the four constitutional isomers with molecular formula C4H9Br.

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Draw the structure for each of the following:

e. tert-butylamine

f. n-octyl bromide

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Draw the structure for each of the following:

d. tert-pentyl alcohol

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

c. sec-butyl iodide

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Draw the structure for each of the following:

a. isopropyl alcohol

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements can be used to prove that carbon is tetrahedral?

a. CH3Br does not have constitutional isomers.

b. CBr4 does not have a dipole moment.

c. CH2Br2 does not have constitutional isomers.

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