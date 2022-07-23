Textbook Question
Draw the structure for each of the following:
b. isopentyl fluoride
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
b. isopentyl fluoride
Name each of the following:
b.
Name each of the following:
c. <IMAGE>
Draw the structures of octane and isooctane.
Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. isopropyl alcohol
Which of the following statements can be used to prove that carbon is tetrahedral?
a. CH3Br does not have constitutional isomers.
b. CBr4 does not have a dipole moment.
c. CH2Br2 does not have constitutional isomers.