Tertiary Alkyl Halides

A tertiary alkyl halide is a compound where a halogen atom (like chlorine) is bonded to a carbon atom that is itself attached to three other carbon atoms. This structure is significant because it influences the reactivity and stability of the compound. Tertiary alkyl halides typically undergo nucleophilic substitution reactions more readily than primary or secondary alkyl halides due to steric hindrance and the stability of the resulting carbocation.