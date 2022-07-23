Textbook Question
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
a.
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Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
a.
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
c.
d.
Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(c) three secondary alkyl halides
What is each ether's systematic name?
6.
What is each ether's systematic name?
5.
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
b.