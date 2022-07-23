Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 21c
Chapter 4, Problem 21c

Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(c) three secondary alkyl halides

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of methylcyclohexane. Methylcyclohexane consists of a cyclohexane ring with a single methyl group (-CH₃) attached to one of the carbons in the ring.
Understand the term 'secondary alkyl halide.' A secondary alkyl halide is a compound where the carbon atom bonded to the halogen (in this case, chlorine) is also bonded to two other carbon atoms.
Locate the secondary carbons in methylcyclohexane. These are the carbons in the cyclohexane ring that are bonded to two other carbons and one hydrogen atom.
Substitute a chlorine atom for one of the hydrogens on each of the secondary carbons. This will result in three different secondary alkyl halides, as the cyclohexane ring is symmetric.
Draw the structures of the three secondary alkyl halides and assign systematic names. Use IUPAC nomenclature rules to name each compound, ensuring the chlorine substituent is given the lowest possible number in the ring system.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Methylcyclohexane Structure

Methylcyclohexane is a cycloalkane with a methyl group (-CH3) attached to a cyclohexane ring. Understanding its structure is crucial for identifying where substitutions can occur. The cyclohexane ring consists of six carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal shape, with each carbon typically bonded to two hydrogens, except where substituents are present.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
Drawing Resonance Structures

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with halogen atoms (like chlorine). They can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon atom to which the halogen is attached. This classification is essential for understanding the reactivity and properties of the compounds formed when substituting chlorine for hydrogen in methylcyclohexane.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:52
How to name alkyl halides

Secondary Alkyl Halides

Secondary alkyl halides are those where the halogen is attached to a carbon atom that is itself bonded to two other carbon atoms. This structure influences the reactivity of the compound, particularly in nucleophilic substitution reactions. Recognizing the formation of secondary alkyl halides from methylcyclohexane is key to systematically naming and drawing the resulting structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:52
How to name alkyl halides
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:

(b) a tertiary alkyl halide

1192
views
Textbook Question

Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:

c.

d.

1309
views
Textbook Question

What is each ether’s systematic name?

1. CH3OCH2CH3

2. CH3CH2OCH2CH3

1002
views
Textbook Question

What is each ether's systematic name?

6.

1503
views
Textbook Question

What is each ether's systematic name?

5.

1295
views
Textbook Question

Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:

b.

1043
views