Textbook Question
Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(b) a tertiary alkyl halide
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Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(b) a tertiary alkyl halide
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
c.
d.
What is each ether’s systematic name?
1. CH3OCH2CH3
2. CH3CH2OCH2CH3
What is each ether's systematic name?
6.
What is each ether's systematic name?
5.
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
b.