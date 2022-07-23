Cis and Trans Isomerism

Cis and trans isomerism refers to the spatial arrangement of substituents around a cyclohexane ring. In cis isomers, substituents are on the same side of the ring, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This arrangement affects the stability of the conformers, as cis substituents may lead to increased steric strain when both are in axial positions, making it essential to evaluate their positions when determining the more stable conformer.