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Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and StructureProblem 74e
Chapter 4, Problem 74e

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
e. cis-1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclohexane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the structure of cyclohexane and its chair conformations. Cyclohexane can adopt two chair conformations, which are interconvertible through a ring flip. Each carbon atom in the chair conformation has two substituent positions: axial (pointing up or down, perpendicular to the ring) and equatorial (pointing outward, roughly parallel to the ring).
Step 2: Identify the substituents on the cyclohexane ring. In this case, the molecule is cis-1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclohexane. 'Cis' means that both substituents (ethyl and isopropyl groups) are on the same side of the ring. Assign the substituents to specific carbons: the ethyl group is on carbon 1, and the isopropyl group is on carbon 3.
Step 3: Draw the first chair conformer. Place the ethyl group on carbon 1 in the axial position and the isopropyl group on carbon 3 in the axial position as well, ensuring they are both on the same side of the ring to satisfy the 'cis' configuration.
Step 4: Draw the second chair conformer by performing a ring flip. In the ring flip, axial substituents become equatorial, and equatorial substituents become axial. Place the ethyl group on carbon 1 in the equatorial position and the isopropyl group on carbon 3 in the equatorial position, maintaining the 'cis' configuration.
Step 5: Compare the stability of the two conformers. Generally, bulky groups prefer the equatorial position due to reduced steric hindrance. Since both the ethyl and isopropyl groups are relatively bulky, the conformer with both substituents in equatorial positions is more stable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chair Conformation

Chair conformation is a three-dimensional representation of cyclohexane that minimizes steric strain and torsional strain. In this conformation, the carbon atoms are arranged in a staggered manner, allowing for more stable interactions between substituents. Understanding chair conformations is crucial for analyzing the stability of cyclohexane derivatives, as substituents can occupy axial or equatorial positions, influencing overall stability.
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Axial vs. Equatorial Positions

In chair conformations, substituents can occupy either axial or equatorial positions. Axial substituents are oriented parallel to the axis of the ring, while equatorial substituents extend outward from the ring. Generally, equatorial positions are more stable for larger groups due to reduced steric hindrance and 1,3-diaxial interactions, which are unfavorable when bulky groups are in axial positions.
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Equatorial Preference

Cis and Trans Isomerism

Cis and trans isomerism refers to the spatial arrangement of substituents around a cyclohexane ring. In cis isomers, substituents are on the same side of the ring, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This arrangement affects the stability of the conformers, as cis substituents may lead to increased steric strain when both are in axial positions, making it essential to evaluate their positions when determining the more stable conformer.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:

d. cis-1,2-diethylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:

c. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:

f. cis-1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:

b. trans-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw a potential energy diagram for rotation about the C¬C bond of 1,2-dichloroethane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer. The anti conformer is 1.2 kcal/mol more stable than a gauche conformer. A gauche conformer has two energy barriers, 5.2 kcal/mol and 9.3 kcal/mol.

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Textbook Question

Why are lower molecular weight alcohols more soluble in water than higher molecular weight alcohols?

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