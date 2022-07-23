Textbook Question
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
c. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane
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Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
c. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
e. cis-1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclohexane
What is each compound’s systematic name?
g.
h.
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
f. cis-1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
b. trans-1-ethyl-2-methylcyclohexane
Why are lower molecular weight alcohols more soluble in water than higher molecular weight alcohols?