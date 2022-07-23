Cis and Trans Isomerism

Cis and trans isomerism refers to the spatial arrangement of substituents around a cyclohexane ring. In cis isomers, substituents are on the same side of the ring, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This arrangement significantly influences the steric interactions between substituents, which in turn affects the stability of the conformers. For cis-1,2-diethylcyclohexane, both ethyl groups will be on the same side, impacting their positioning in the chair conformations.