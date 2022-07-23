Trans vs. Cis Substituents

In cyclohexane derivatives, 'trans' and 'cis' refer to the relative positions of substituents on the ring. Trans substituents are located on opposite sides of the ring, while cis substituents are on the same side. This spatial arrangement affects the steric interactions and overall stability of the conformers. For trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane, analyzing the positions of the ethyl and isopropyl groups is key to determining which chair conformer is more stable.