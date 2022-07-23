Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
d. cis-1,2-diethylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
d. cis-1,2-diethylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
c. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformers for each of the following and indicate which conformer is more stable:
e. cis-1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclohexane
Draw the conformer that is present in greatest concentration.
Draw a potential energy diagram for rotation about the C¬C bond of 1,2-dichloroethane through 360°, starting with the least stable conformer. The anti conformer is 1.2 kcal/mol more stable than a gauche conformer. A gauche conformer has two energy barriers, 5.2 kcal/mol and 9.3 kcal/mol.
Why are lower molecular weight alcohols more soluble in water than higher molecular weight alcohols?