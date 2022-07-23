Cis and Trans Isomerism

Cis and trans isomerism refers to the spatial arrangement of substituents around a ring or double bond. In the context of cyclohexane, 'cis' indicates that substituents are on the same side of the ring, while 'trans' means they are on opposite sides. This arrangement significantly influences the steric interactions between substituents, which in turn affects the stability of the conformers, making it essential to identify the correct isomer when analyzing stability.